Written by the Lucasfilm Story Group’s own Pablo Hidalgo, Star Wars: The Last Jedi The Visual Dictionary is a fun book showcasing many of the characters, props, locations, and vehicles from the film. The great thing about these Visual Dictionaries is that they give us new Star Wars canon information and explanations for things that might not have been clear in the film itself. Let’s take a look at interesting details we learned from this book that you’ll want to store in your arsenal of Star Wars knowledge.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi follow. Also, note that some of this information might spoil some of the extended Star Wars books, which may further explore the concepts and ideas presented here.

The Location of Ahch-To

Now that Luke Skywalker is dead, the only non-droid people in the galaxy who know the location of Ahch-To are Rey and Chewbacca. Of course, we all know Ahch-To’s location now thanks to a new and updated map of the galaxy. The galaxy chart also includes the route Luke Skywalker took to get to Ahch-to and the path of the Resistance fleet in this film.

Ahch-To is located in-between the outer rim and the unknown regions. When it comes to instantly recognizable neighbors, it’s closest to Endor and Jakku. I’m surprised that Jedha, the Jedi mecca seen in Rogue One, is not closer, as I would have assumed that the first Jedi at the first Jedi Temple on Ach-To migrated to Jedha soon after.

Bacta to the Rescue Again

The Force Awakens left John Boyega‘s Finn in a coma. When we first see him in The Last Jedi, he is in an emergency flexpoly bacta medical suit, which is filled with synthetic bacta, the same thick, gelatinous substance with healing properties which also helped Luke Skywalker recover after being attacked by a wampa on Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back. The emergency suit used by Finn is apparently “past its expiration date,” which may explain why it begins falling apart as Finn runs from the ship’s medical bay.

Rogue One Connections

General Organa’s flagship The Raddus is named after the Mon Calamari Rebellion Admiral Raddus from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Apparently, the late Admiral Ackbar was the one who petitioned for the cruiser to carry Raddus’ name.

Kaydel Connix Got a Promotion

Carrie Fisher‘s daughter and actress Billie Lourd again appears in the film as Kaydel Connix. Since we last saw her in The Force Awakens, she has been promoted to lieutenant for her “admirable service as an operations controller during the Starkiller crisis.” I’m sure she will be given another promotion in the Resistance ranks after Crait.

Relics From the Comic Books

The necklace Poe wears is his mother’s wedding ring. We saw the story of Poe’s parents, who were in the rebel alliance, in the comic book miniseries Star Wars: Shattered Empire. Shara Bey’s ring is made from a brushed steel washer from old rebel tech. Poe hopes to someday share the ring with “the right partner.”

Gravity in Space? No. Magnets!

Some fans were annoyed that the Resistance bombs seemed to drop as if there were gravity, but gravity doesn’t exist in space. There seems to be an explanation for this in the book. The proton bombs used by the Cobalt and Crimson Squadrons have magnetic attraction plates and are impelled from their racks by sequenced electromagnetic plates and then magnetically drawn to their targets.

General Hux Had Phasma Kill His Dad

Domhnall Gleeson‘s General Hux has the first name Armitage and he’s from the Hosnian system. We know from other books that he is the illegitimate son of General Brendol Hux, which granted him a childhood of privilege. But Hux “quietly eliminated” his own father, which was originally revealed in the canon Phasma novel. Armitage Hux tasked Captain Phasma with untraceably assassinating Brendol and she went on to kill him with the toxin from the bite of a Parnassos beetle.

Phasma’s Origins

Captain Phasma originates from the harsh world of Parnassos. She was raised by a tribe who lived in “the jagged rocks of the Scyre” in a kill or be killed existence. The First Order came to that world allowing her to abandon her people escape that life. In her former life, she gained her battle skills with a tribal spear made of quicksilver.

Captain Phasma’s Armor is Made From Hux’s Dead Father’s Yacht

Captain Phasma machined her chromium-plated armor from Brendol Hux’s (General Hux’s dad) salvaged Imperial yacht, a ship once owned by Emperor Palpatine.

Kylo Ren Left Darth Vader’s Helmet Behind

Adam Driver‘s Kylo Ren was seen in The Force Awakens seeking advice from the remains of the helmet of his infamous grandfather. He naturally went to great lengths to find the helmet, but apparently, he is putting that part of the past behind him as well. The book reveals that Kylo didn’t take Darth Vader’s charred mask with him when he changed quarters from the Finalizer to Snoke’s flagship, Supremacy. The book theorizes that Kylo is “perhaps not ready to face that visage until he recovers from his failure.”