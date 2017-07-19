Comic-Con doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow (although it unofficially kicks off tonight with all kinds of previews and off-site presentations), but everyone in San Diego can already get a little taste of some cinematic magic. LAIKA, the stop-motion animation studio behind films like Coraline, ParaNorman, The Boxtrolls, and Kubo and the Two Strings has set up shop in the Gaslamp District, offering a walkthrough mini-museum showing off puppets and sets from their movies.

And while you don’t have to be a Comic-Con badge holder to check out The LAIKA Experience, not everyone can be in San Diego. But we’ve got you covered. We checked it out and we returned with photos. Lots and lots of photos.

If you do happen to be in San Diego, here are the remaining hours when The LAIKA Experience will be open to the public:

Thursday, July 20 : 11:00 AM to 11 PM

: Friday, July 21 : 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

: Saturday, July 22 : 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM

: Sunday, July 23 : 10:00 AM-6:00 PM

But everyone else can peruse the gallery below (photos are by our own Peter Sciretta and Ethan Anderton) to get a taste of what the experience is like. These puppets and models are stunning in action on screen, but they’re equally stunning when they’re static and just on display behind glass. The level of detail and artistry put into the characters and their world is unreal.

If you happen to in San Diego for Comic-Con (or because, you know, you live in San Diego), The LAIKA Experience is worth a wait in line. As impressive as CG-animated movies are these days, there’s just something downright magical about what this studio is doing. Being able to see actual, physical pieces like this is a reminder of why stop-motion is such a special medium.