You might know Jessica Williams from her time as a correspondent on The Daily Show when Jon Stewart was still hosting the show. However, her indie romantic comedy that debuted at Sundance earlier this year has started turning some heads. Hopefully, she’ll become a movie star.

The Incredible Jessica James finds Jones playing an aspiring playwright in New York City. She’s confident, blunt, charming and hilarious, but she’s also recovering form a big break-up and finds her life not entirely under control. That makes a new relationship and her uncertainty about her career that much more difficult to deal with. We’ve all been there before.

This movie is a real charmer, and it features a star-making performance by Jessica Williams. The movie is essentially her own version of Trainwreck, but it feels less like a polished studio comedy and more like an authentic indie with a similar, though less vulgar comedic style. Our own Angie Han caught the movie at Sundance too and she loved Williams’ performance as well: “She delivers Jessica’s snarky one-liners with relish, as you’d expect from an actress who cut her teeth on The Daily Show, but proves almost as compelling when she reins it in to expose Jessica’s uncertainty and vulnerability.”

Chris O’Dowd also does a fine job as the nice guy who becomes part of Jessica’s life, though ultimately creating more complications in the way you’d expect from a coming-of-age story like this. Though this kind of narrative is familiar, the presence of talents like O’Dowd and Jones really make it stand out in a refreshing way.

The Incredible Jessica James is another in a line of quiet successes for director Jim Strouse, who previously was at the helm of lower profile movies like Grace is Gone, The Winning Season and People Places Things, not to mention scripting The Hollars.

You can read our full review of The Incredible Jessica James right here.

The Incredible Jessica James hits Netflix starting July 28.