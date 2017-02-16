After Saturday Night Live alums Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler made a mockery of the world of figure skating in Blades of Glory, they’re teaming up to create an illegal underground casino in the heart of suburbia

The House basically looks like Casino by way of the writers of Neighbors (Andrew J. Cohen and Brendan O’Brien). Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler are desperate to get enough money in order to send their daughter to college. Jason Mantzoukas serves as the catalyst for this totally outlandish and unrealistic idea, and he looks like he’s going to be the MVP in this entire endeavor.

Watch The House trailer after the jump.

This has the feel of Neighbors in how the comedic scenarios are ridiculous, but not in a way that feels completely stupid. There’s a cleverness behind the outrageous antics, and it really looks like Will Ferrell wasn’t joking when he previous said that he and Amy Poehler become like Robert De Niro and Sharon Stone in Casino. There’s even a flat out reference to as much in the final moments of this trailer.

The rest of the cast of The House has some great talent on board with Allison Tolman (Fargo) playing our main characters’ financial advisor, Rob Huebel playing a police officer, and Lennon Parham (Veep) playing a woman who gets a little too caught up in the Las Vegas lifestyle that emerges in the neighborhood.

Beyond that, there are some appearances by Rory Scovel and Nick Kroll, though we don’t know how extensive their roles will be. Kyle Kinane is supposed to pop up at some point as well, and Sam Richardson (also from Veep) has some kind of part as well. Other supporting cast members include Andrea Savage, Michaela Watkins and Steve Zissis, seen losing part of his hand there at the end.

This looks like it has the potential to be a breakout summer comedy, and since it’s an R-rated venture, there’s bound to be plenty more adult humor on display as the release gets closer. Personally, I’m hoping that the film really leans into the fact that they’re basically making a comedy out of a Martin Scorsese movie. Though much like the protagonists in his seedy crime dramas, I’m betting the house won’t end up winning this time.

The House, directed by co-writer Andrew J. Cohen, opens in theaters everywhere on June 30.