Now that Hugh Jackman has said farewell to Wolverine and the mutant’s signature mutton chops, he’s got his singing chops back in order with a brand new, original musical.

The Greatest Showman is a new film from first-time director Michael Gracey which sees Hugh Jackman playing P.T. Barnum, the man who created the famous Barnum & Bailey Circus. The first trailer features Barnum crediting himself with creating show business, and now we get even more of a taste for how he does that with the first two full track’s off the musical’s soundtrack debut. One features Hugh Jackman singing and even kinda rapping while the other has Keala Settle singing more of a gospel-style ballad. Listen to both sounds from The Greatest Showman soundtrack below.

First up, this sounds like it could be one of the breakout tracks from The Greatest Showman:

The track has a contemporary feel to it, despite the fact that the story takes place during the late 1800s. So we’re not looking at a musical like Chicago where the music from the soundtrack fits in with the style of music from that time period. In fact, this track in particular almost sounds like it could be on an Imagine Dragons album, for better or worse. I’m not sure if that will be a hit with the musical crowd or not, but it doesn’t sound half bad.

Stick around to the end of the track and you’ll hear Keala Settle, Zac Efron and Zendaya get in on the track, but this is primarily Hugh Jackman’s time to shine. But that’s not the only song you can listen to from the soundtrack. Here’s the track “This Is Me,” letting Keala Settle show off her pipes.

This sounds like a little more like a traditional musical track, but again, it features a style that is much more contemporary than the story. There’s still flairs of that Imagine Dragons sound, but there’s also a gospel influence here too. And that voice of Keala Settle’s is quite the showstoppper.

For those curious, here’s the full track listing for The Greatest Showman soundtrack:

The Greatest Show – Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Zac Efron, Zendaya A Million Dreams – Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Austyn Johnson, Cameron Seely Come Alive – Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Daniel Everidge, Zendaya The Other Side – Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron Never Enough – Loren Allred This Is Me – Keala Settle Rewrite The Stars – Zac Efron and Zendaya Tightrope – Michelle Williams Never Enough (Reprise) – Loren Allred From Now On – Hugh Jackman

The soundtrack will be available for your listening pleasure on December 8, but the movie won’t arrive until a couple weeks after that. Hopefully we’ll be getting another glimpse at the musical with a new trailer soon (you can still watch the first one here), but in the meantime, here’s the brief official synopsis for the film from 20th Century Fox:

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman is an original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.