Technically, The Founder has already hit in theaters, but with a limited run so small and so haphazard you likely didn’t even know it happened. Fortunately, it’s about to get a much wider release in the coming weeks. And this time, there’s a trailer and everything so you can get ready to dig in.

Directed by John Lee Hancock (Saving Mr. Banks) from a script by Robert Siegel (The Wrestler), The Founder chronicles the dizzying rise of Ray Kroc — a struggling salesman who transformed McDonald’s from a tiny burger operation in Southern California into the gazillion-dollar global empire that it is today. It will probably not surprise you to learn that he pissed a lot of people off and made a lot of enemies and maybe lost his soul along the way. Watch the latest The Founder trailer below.

The Founder Trailer

The Weinstein Company clearly had Oscar ambitions for The Founder at one point, but seems to have let go of them over the past several months. Aside from that brief awards-qualifying run last month, it doesn’t seem like they’ve been they’ve been pushing this one too hard. Which is too bad, because I think it looks pretty intriguing. Sure, the story seems to be one we’ve seen plenty of times before in films like Steve Jobs and The Social Network. But Keaton’s intensity and charisma seem to be put to very good use here, and John Carroll Lynch, Nick Offerman, and Laura Dern make for one hell of a supporting cast.

The Founder opens wide on January 20.