We’re only days away from Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still obsess over The Force Awakens. In a new interview, The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi actor Adam Driver confirmed that The Force Awakens title was not just a reference to Daisy Ridley‘s Rey, but to his character Kylo Ren as well. Which means it’s time for you go back and rewatch The Force Awakens and obsess over every frame.

We can all remember that memorable moment from the first real The Force Awakens, where Andy Serkis’ Snoke snarls, “There has been an awakening… have you felt it?” By the time Star Wars: The Force Awakens hit theaters, we learned that the awakening in the Force that Snoke and the film’s title were referring to centered around Daisy Ridley’s character Rey, a character who doesn’t seem to realize she has the ability to use the Force until half-way through the film. But The Force Awakens wasn’t only referring to Rey. In an interview with Empire, Adam Driver, who plays emotionally conflicted villain Kylo Ren, revealed that the title was referring to his character as well. Driver talked about how, in contrast to original Star Wars villain Darth Vader, Kylo Ren isn’t entirely one with the dark side of the Force yet:

“We find Darth Vader already completely committed; I was curious about starting with someone who was less together, who was starting in a place of self-doubt. The title of The Force Awakens wasn’t just referring to the light side, it was the dark side as well.”

That self-doubt will likely continue into The Last Jedi. The trailer for the film has already hinted at the warring sides of the Force playing hell on both Kylo Ren and Rey, leading to some fan theories that the two might join forces, or even switch sides – with Rey going to the dark side, and Kylo Ren moving more towards the light. Of course, one could argue that it’s probably going to be hard for Kylo Ren to come back to the light side since he murdered his father in cold blood in the last movie. Either way, Kylo Ren’s struggles with the dark side will continue on beyond The Last Jedi into Episode IX, since it would be a bit premature to end that arc in the second film of the new trilogy. We’ll know for sure when Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters December 15, 2017.