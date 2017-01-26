Last year, Warner Bros.’ The Flash lost not one but two directors, as first Seth Grahame-Smith and then Rick Famuyiwa dropped out. Instead of racing to find a new one, though, the studio is using this as an opportunity to take things in a new direction. Joby Harold, the scribe behind the studio’s upcoming King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, has been tapped to do a page-one rewrite of the script.

Variety broke the news of the Flash script rewrite. Harold wrote King Arthur for Warner Bros. and Robin Hood for Lionsgate, and he’s also worked on Edge of Tomorrow and the upcoming Twilight Zone movie. Grahame-Smith and Famuyiwa had both contributed previous drafts of the script for The Flash.

In 2015, Warner Bros. set Grahame-Smith (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) to write and direct The Flash. It would have been his directorial debut. However, he dropped out in April 2016 over “creative differences.” Grahame-Smith was replaced several weeks later by Dope helmer Rick Famuyiwa — who also dropped out after a few months, again over “creative differences.” At the time, there were whispers that Famuyiwa’s vision had “more edge” than the studio wanted.

So while star Ezra Miller takes off to shoot Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2, Harold will be prepping a new script for The Flash. While it’s probably for the best that Warner Bros. is taking its time with the movie, rather than rushing it to theaters just for the sake of hitting a release date, this does mean that at this point, there’s no chance of The Flash hitting its originally planned March 2018 debut.

Story details on Harold’s The Flash script have not been revealed. Before Famuyiwa left, he’d gotten as far as casting Kiersey Clemons to play Iris West and Billy Crudup to play Barry Allen’s father, Henry Allen. Ray Fisher‘s Cyborg was also expected to appear.