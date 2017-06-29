The First Inhumans Trailer is Here

The Inhumans are a weird bunch. Once intended for a trip to the big screen, Marvel’s strangest family is officially getting their own television series on ABC later this year and, as part of an ambitious premiere, the first two episodes will first arrive in IMAX theaters. But will a TV show, even a Marvel superhero one, get audiences to pay to sit in a movie theater? That’s just one of the many questions orbiting this show right now.

And now, the first Inhumans trailer has arrived to convince audiences to give it a chance.

Unlike Iron Man, Spider-Man, and the Hulk, the Inhumans cannot be summed up in a quick sentence. In fact, they require a paragraph or so. Here’s the most streamlined version possible: the Inhumans are the descendants of humans experimented on by the alien race known as the Kree, who wanted to transform early homo sapiens into a weapon against their arch-enemies, the Skrulls. When exposed to a substance known as Terrigen Mist, an Inhuman gains extraordinary abilities, often taking on a monstrous or majestic new physical appearance. While there are Inhumans scattered across Earth, unaware of what’s lurking within their DNA, the bulk of these stories focus on the Inhuman royal family: the mute but powerful Black Bolt, his wife Medusa, and their various family members, allies and enemies.

Whew. Got that? Okay. Here’s the trailer.

These guys are hard sell. Marvel has been pushing them to the forefront of their comics for the past few years, but the results have been mixed, to say the very least. If even hardcore comic book fans have yet to fully embrace the Inhumans, how will ordinary TV viewers react? With audiences fully going along with weirder and wilder superhero characters like Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy, it’s definitely possible to imagine them giving this crew a chance…provided that their show is any good.

Inhumans stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran, and Mike Moh as Triton. The first two episodes will premiere in IMAX theaters on September 1, 2017 for an abbreviated two-week run. The series will premiere on ABC proper on September 29, 2017.

Here’s the official synopsis: