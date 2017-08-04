Screen Shot 2017-08-04 at 7.58.12 PM

David and Matt Singer from ScreenCrush review The Dark Tower. Then, Devindra and David discuss Bong Joon-Ho’s new film Okja. Be sure to check out Matt Singer’s review of The Dark Tower and Josh Spiegel’s review of The Dark Tower. Also, see answers to your Dark Tower questions.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

Download or Play Now in Browser:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

 

 

SHOWNOTES

Featured Review
  • The Dark Tower (with SPOILERS)
  • (59:15) Okja
  • (1:20:00) Okja SPOILERS
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Bonus Episodes, slashfilmcast,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.