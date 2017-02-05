There’s only one thing Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) cares about more in life than fast cars, and it’s family. He talks about family all the time, and goes to great lengths to show his loved ones just how much they mean to him. So what on earth could compel him to turn against them? And what’ll happen when he does? That’s the question at the heart of The Fate of the Furious, the latest entry in the ridiculously lucrative Fast & Furious series.

Whatever happens, though, what’s clear is that it’s going to involve a lot of ridiculous, over-the-top action, exotic vehicles, and glamorous locations. It’ll bring the rest of Dom’s family closer together, and might even force them to forge some unlikely alliances. Check out the Fate of the Furious Super Bowl spot below.

The Fate of the Furious Super Bowl Spot

The Fate of the Furious is in theaters April 14.