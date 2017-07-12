With The Fate of the Furious arriving on home video this week, there are plenty of cars and butts for fans of the Fast and Furious franchise to get excited to watch all over again from the comfort of their couch. That also means the time is ripe for Honest Trailers to dig into what is easily the most ridiculous installment of the franchise yet.

Watch The Fate of the Furious Honest Trailer below.

Listen, even for a Fast and Furious movie, The Fate of the Furious was so damn silly. Whether it’s Charlize Theron melodramatically whispering almost all of her dialogue or the horde of remote controlled cars smashing into each other in a city street, the movie tries to fire on all cylinders but just ends up stalling in the driveway.

If there’s one part of the movie that works though, it’s the new buddy angle between Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, and as the Honest Trailer accurately points out, pretty much the entire movie takes a backseat to how awesome those two are on screen together. They even get some of the most entertaining parts of the action, and now we just need that spin-off to happen immediately.

As someone who has come to enjoy the Fast and Furious movies for what they are, I hope the next two installments (which are supposed to be the final sequels) get back on track to give this franchise the more satisfying blend of crazy action and heart that made Fast Five, Fast and Furious 6 and Furious 7 so much more enjoyable.