While CinemaCon is technically the place where movie studios entice theater owners and other industry professionals with trailers and footage from their upcoming movies, sometimes they go all-in. Last night, Disney screened Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales nearly two months early. And today, Universal surprised attendees with a screening of The Fate of the Furious, offering the assembled crowd a first look at the eighth film in the long-lived (and somehow, still good) Fast and Furious series.

Our own Peter Sciretta was in attendance, so you can find his reaction as well as responses from other critics below.

Here are the reactions, stolen from Twitter by a fleet of muscle cars and dragged through the streets of Rio while an army of cops gave chase. The general reaction online has been very warm: yes, this is another Fast and Furious movie and yes, it hits all of the beats you’re expecting. However, the consensus here is that the trailer is accurate in depicting this as the craziest movie in the series (which somehow seems impossible, but here we are).

The Fate of the Furious takes the ridiculousness of the franchise to a whole new level, yet feels very different. Should be a gigantic hit. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 29, 2017

I adored every ridiculous, silly, charming, absurd, fun second of The Fate of the Furious. — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) March 29, 2017

The Fate of the Furious is another winning entry in the franchise. Crazy, fun, and yet very different feeling. I laughed, I cried, I cheered — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 29, 2017

Fate of the Furious is everything you want it to be and a ton of fun. @TheRock is a straight up superhero in the film and I loved it. pic.twitter.com/uz9QgnhVZ3 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 29, 2017

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS is no joke. Doubles down on action, emotion, intensity, humor &, of course, family. The NYC stuff is off the chain. pic.twitter.com/K3aeviUYCf — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 29, 2017

Loved @TheRock and Jason Statham in FATE OF THE FURIOUS. Their characters really popped; great dialogue & fight scenes #F8 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) March 29, 2017

THE FATE OF THE FURIOUS features some great action set pieces but I think I may be too old for this franchise, which just isn't the same now — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) March 29, 2017

So we got a #CinemaCon2017 surprise, with a screening of "The Fate of the Furious" in full. Pretty cool, still ridiculous action. — Sean P. Means (@moviecricket) March 29, 2017

Series star Vin Diesel, who was among the assembled cast present for the screening, noted that The Fate of the Furious is the first part in a new trilogy of movies that will take the series through entry ten. To quote:

As the world sees this movie, they’ll see how its the beginning of a new trilogy.

Is there a word for a movie series that has an internal trilogy beginning with film number eight? Anyway, Diesel added that new characters who were introduced in this movie will continue to play a role throughout the next few films.

The Fate of the Furious opens on April 14, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis, in case you somehow managed to miss the trailer where Dwayne Johnson literally manhandles a torpedo while in a car chase with a nuclear submarine: