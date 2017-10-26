Gerard Butler, who can currently be seen fighting the weather in Geostorm, has yet another film on the horizon. In Den of Thieves, Butler is an unorthodox cop chasing after a team of robbers. It’s sort of like heat, but instead of Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, we get Gerard Butler and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. Watch the Den of Thieves trailer below.

In Michael Mann’s crime classic Heat, audiences were treated to an epic tale of cops and robbers, cutting back and forth between Al Pacino as a cop on the edge and Robert De Niro as the head of a crew of highly successful bank robbers. Mann was able to adeptly wave a narrative that showed us two different yet similar worlds. If you ever watched Mann’s Heat and thought, “This movie is pretty good, but what it really needs is some Gerard Butler!”, you’re in luck! The new film Den of Thieves almost looks like a modern-day remake of Heat, with Butler stepping into Al Pacino’s role of a frazzled, on-edge cop tracking a crew of professional criminals. Let’s all watch the trailer, shall we?

Den of Thieves trailer

The highlight from the trailer (for me at least) has to be Butler chewing on a toothpick and mumbling, “Whoever it is, they’re addicted to heists!” Really though, who isn’t addicted to heists, am I right? They’re irresistible. Butler is joined in the cast by Pablo Schreiber (American Gods), O’Shea Jackson Jr. (Straight Outta Compton), Brian van Holt (House of Wax), and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. I’m assuming 50 Cent is stepping into the De Niro Heat role here, and maybe Jackson is taking over the part played by Val Kilmer. Den of Thieves marks the directorial debut of Christian Gudegast, who wrote the screenplay for Butler’s London Has Fallen. Here’s the official Den of Thieves synopsis:

A Los Angeles crime saga in the vein of “Heat”, DEN OF THIEVES follows the intersecting and often personally connected lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank of downtown Los Angeles.

Will Den of Thieves be as memorable as Heat? I’m going to go out on a limb here and say no, but it’ll probably be entertaining. At the very least, Butler is clearly having a good time hamming it up and letting his beard do most of the heavy lifting, so that’s something.

Den of Thieves opens January 19, 2018.