Though Marvel fans may be eager to see the likes of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Iron Fist team up for the first assembly of The Defenders in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the characters themselves don’t seem to be eager to be part of a team.

A new trailer for the first season of Netflix’s latest Marvel series brings all the heroes from their individual shows together to take on a larger threat in the form of Sigourney Weaver. With the series debut just around the corner, one more trailer has surfaced online, showing the street-level heroes enjoying a quick bite to eat before being thrust into action again. Watch below!

Watch Marvel’s The Defenders Trailer

Though critics and fans may be down on Iron Fist (Finn Jones), the guy certainly gets plenty of cool moments here, including breaking the sword of Elektra (Elodie Yung) during a fight. Plus, anyone who is hungry for a Heroes for Hire series will like a couple moments where Iron Fist is fighting side-by-side (or rather back-to-back) with Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

Meanwhile, Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) gets a couple nice one-liners, in addition to kicking some ass of her own, and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) might be the only person who can make fighting with a scarf wrapped around your head look kinda cool.

Speaking of Daredevil, even though he starts off The Defenders retired, obviously he gets suited back up as Daredevil. At the end he’s getting ready to dish out some blind justice, though it does seem like a rather abrupt ending. That might be because this doesn’t officially come from the Netflix YouTube account, but we’re not sure.

The Defenders cast also includes Rosario Dawson and Simone Missick returning as Claire Temple and Misty Knight respectively, as well as Scott Glenn as Stick, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth, Rachael Taylor as Trish Walker, Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, and Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing.

If you’d like some early buzz on The Defenders, check out our round-up of reviews right here, as well as our review of the season premiere over here.

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

The Defenders hits Netflix on August 18, 2017.