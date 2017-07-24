At San Diego Comic-Con International, producer Jeph Loeb surprised the Hall H crowd with a full screening of the first episode of Marvel and Netflix’s superhero crossover team-up series The Defenders. I wrote about what we learned and shared my brief thoughts about the pilot episode here. But now Netflix has released the first clip from The Defenders online for everyone to enjoy. Check it out below.

The Defenders Clip

We have a confession… this is from episode 1. #DEFEND pic.twitter.com/76ygeMUlIl — The Defenders (@TheDefenders) July 23, 2017

It’s such a weird first clip to release. It features Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock, who has returned to the church confessional to talk to Peter McRobbie‘s character Father Lantom, one of the only people who knows about his secret past life as vigilante Daredevil. Murdock admits that he still misses Elektra Natchios (played by Elodie Yung), who we last saw seemingly perish at the end of Daredevil season 2. Murdock has left his life as Daredevil and is clearly having trouble moving on from that former relationship.

The first episode of The Defenders is very much all about catching up with these New York City ground-level superheroes and learning about where they have been since we last saw them on the small screen. There isn’t a whole lot of action, as I wrote in my recap of the first episode from Comic-Con. It’s more about establishing the characters’ situations, setting up the relationships, and building up the new antagonist, a mysterious woman named Alexandra played by the amazing Sigourney Weaver. She will be the one who brings Matt back to his former calling, to put the red suit on once again. But not only that, he must get this motley group together to fight a threat that is bigger than any of them can handle themselves. Yeah, sounds like the typical comic book team-up story, and I’m sure it will be.

The official plot synopsis for The Defenders follows:

Marvel’s The Defenders follows Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter) and Iron Fist (Finn Jones). A quartet of singular heroes with one common goal – to save New York City. This is the story of four solitary figures, burdened with their own personal challenges, who realize they just might be stronger when teamed together.

All eight episodes of The Defenders will hit Netflix on August 18, 2017.