Patrick Brice’s funny, unnerving Creep, starring Mark Duplass in a tour de force of weirdness, found clever ways to breathe new life into the “found footage” genre. Now Brice is trying to recreate the very uncomfortable magic again with Creep 2, a sequel that will attempt to go to even greater lengths to make its audience feel uneasy. The Creep 2 trailer below gives us our first look at the film.

In Creep, director Patrick Brice (The Overnight) played a filmmaker looking for work. Thinking he’s found an easy gig, Brice answers a personal ad placed by Josef (Mark Duplass, Blue Jay, The Lazarus Effect), who claims to be dying of cancer and wants a video recording of a day in his life for his unborn son. It becomes very apparent very fast that this simply isn’t true. What follows is a slow descent into awkwardness, as Josef’s behavior grows more and more unpredictable and unstable as Brice’s characters struggles to maintain his composure and not head for the hills.

Creep 2 Trailer

Now Duplass’ off-putting character is back for Creep 2, which finds him hooking up with a new filmmaker, played by Appropriate Behavior‘s Desiree Akhavan. Akhavan’s character specializes in videos that create intimacy with lonely men, and she thinks she’s found the perfect subject in Duplass’ character. As the project unfolds, however, it becomes more and more apparent that her life may be in danger. The first trailer (via Collider) gives you a hint of the terrifying awkwardness to come.

“The fact that audiences have embraced the first film in such an unexpected way has been so heartening,” Brice said in a statement announcing the film. “We hope Creep 2 will bring a new level of fear, discomfort and joy to loyal fans and newcomers alike.” Jason Blum‘s Blumhouse produced both this and the first film, with original plans to turn Creep into a trilogy.

In regards to developing the project, Duplass told EW:

The idea started with me and Patrick sitting a lot in my living room. We got to know each other because his wife was the nanny to our children at the time. He had just graduated from CalArts and we became firm friends. He was talking about what his first movie could be. We are obsessed with odd human behavior and strange human beings. We’re big people-watchers, and we started talking about how much we loved My Dinner with Andre, and strange human dynamics, and then we started talking about making films which were a two-hander together. We were led to this concept of a Craigslist adventure gone awry.

Here’s full Creep 2 synopsis:

Desiree Akhavan (“Girls”, APPROPRIATE BEHAVIOR) stars as Sara, a video artist whose primary focus is creating intimacy with lonely men. After finding an ad online for “video work,” she thinks she may have found the subject of her dreams. She drives to a remote house in the forest and meets a man claiming to be a serial killer (Mark Duplass, reprising his role from the previous film). Unable to resist the chance to create a truly shocking piece of art, she agrees to spend the day with him. However, as the day goes on she discovers she may have dug herself into a hole she can’t escape.

Creep 2 will be available on all digital platforms October 24, 2017.