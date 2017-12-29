It’s been more than 30 years since the release of John Hughes’ seminal teen comedy classic The Breakfast Club, but the movie continues to surprise us.

Take the new Criterion Collection release of the film, for example. The new edition, out January 2, contains 50 minutes of previously unreleased material, providing all sorts of insights into the 1985 film that opened the door for authentic teen storytelling in the ’80s. One minute of this new material is a never-before-seen deleted scene between Molly Ringwald’s Claire and Ally Sheedy’s Allison.

The Breakfast Club Deleted Scene

The deleted scene, debuted by Vulture, shows a failed bonding attempt between Ringwald’s uptight popular girl and Sheedy’s resident “basket case.” In the bathroom while taking a break from their all-day library detention, Claire cringes at Allison’s odd eating habits, calling her willingness to eat her chips near a “live” toilet “disgusting.” An awkward pause ensues, and Claire quickly relents, saying, “Really, I was just reacting to something I consider a little out of the ordinary. If you’d like to talk, I think I could probably handle it.”

But Allison merely reacts by daintily picking up a chip that had fallen in the sink with a paper towel, before stuffing it in her mouth. As Allison wordlessly leaves the bathroom, Claire sighs and says, “It’s not correct.”

It’s a brief minute-long scene which probably would have taken place during the lunchtime scene, which contrasted the five archetypal students by their wildly different lunches: Jock Andrew (Emilio Estevez) pulls out a massive carb-heavy feast, Claire reveals a gourmet sushi dish, angsty bad boy John (Judd Nelson) steals geeky Brian’s (Anthony Michael Hall) basic brown bag lunch, and Allison shocks everyone with her sugar and chips sandwich.

The Criterion Collection’s release of The Breakfast Club hits shelves on January 2, 2018, and includes the following features: