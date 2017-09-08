(Welcome to Now Stream This, a column dedicated to the best movies streaming on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and every other streaming service out there.)

I’m at the Toronto International Film Festival this week, seeing a plethora of fantastic films. If you’re unable to attend TIFF, don’t worry – there are plenty of great movies you can watch from the comfort of your own living room. Unlike me, you won’t have to board a rickety plane and grasp the armrests for dear life as you fly through turbulence! Instead, you can kick back on your couch and stream some of the best films available at the push of a button. In this edition of Now Stream This, we have an animated short film masterpiece; one of the best movies of the 21st century; a Stephen King classic; a horror anthology and more! So let’s get streaming.

World of Tomorrow

Now Streaming on Netflix

This month, Don Hertzfeldt’s World of Tomorrow Chapter Two will play Fantastic Fest. First thing’s first: you need to watch the original. It’ll only take you 15 minutes of your time, and you won’t regret it. Hertzfeldts’s funny, beautiful, tear-inducing sci-fi saga follows a young girl who is visited by a clone of herself from the distant future. To say more would ruin the genuine surprise and joy that comes from the film. Watch it on Netflix ASAP.

Carol

Streaming on Netflix 9/20

Remember when Todd Haynes’ Carol swept the 2015 Academy Awards, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Anything Ever? No, of course you don’t, because the Oscars are a joke. The Academy may have snubbed Haynes’ gorgeous melodrama, but that doesn’t mean you have to. Rooney Mara is at her absolute best as a shy shopgirl in the 1950s who falls head over heels for a wealthy older woman, played to perfection by Cate Blanchett. Its one of the best films of 21st Century, and now you can stream it from the comfort of your own home.

Blood Simple

Now Streaming on FilmStruck

The Coen Brothers made their feature film debut with this sweaty, twist noir that takes the conventions of the genre and turns them on their head. Frances McDormand and John Getz are in the midst of a torrid affair, leading McDormand’s husband Dan Hedaya to hire super sleazy private eye M. Emmet Walsh to bump her off. Nothing goes according to plan. The fact that the Coens were able to deliver this movie on their first try is a testament to how insanely talented they are.

Contact

Now Streaming on Hulu

Back before Robert Zemeckis made motion-capture horrorshows starring dead-eyed computer creations, he used to make movies. In 1997, he followed-up his Academy Award winning Forrest Gump with Contact, his best film (don’t @ me). While Gump may be the more beloved film (note: it shouldn’t; it’s bad), Contact is a challenging, deep-thinking sci-fi adventure that raises complicated questions all within a blockbuster package. Jodie Foster is an astronomer who finds proof of extraterrestrial life, much to the alarm of the entire world. This movie’s so good, they should’ve sent a poet.

Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories

Now Streaming on Shudder

Horror anthologies are big now. Hell, they keep renewing American Horror Story, even though it hasn’t been good for about thirty seasons! The good folks at Shudder have gotten into the anthology game with Neil Gaiman’s Likely Stories, a series that adapts several of author Neil Gaiman’s short stories into disturbing little episodes guaranteed to make you uncomfortable. While it’s often hard to translate Gaiman’s unique prose into film, Likely Stories does a pretty darn good job.