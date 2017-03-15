Even though all the attention will be on Beauty and the Beast this weekend, those who may not be interested in a live-action adaptation of an animated musical might take solace in the wild violence of The Belko Experiment.

Written by James Gunn and directed by Wolf Creek helmer Greg McLean, the action thriller takes place at a not-for-profit company in Colombia where the employees find themselves suddenly faced with the task of killing each other, or else risk being killed themselves. We’ve seen a red band trailer in all its bloody glory, and now you can see it recreated with the magic of stop-motion animation, LEGO pieces and some red Play-doh.

Watch The Belko Experiment LEGO trailer after the jump.

James Gunn himself tasked Huxley Berg Studios with recreating The Belko Experiment trailer in LEGO form, and he came through with flying colors. Perhaps the coolest thing about the LEGO trailer is that the character played by Michael Rooker is represented by a Yondu minifigure from a Guardians of the Galaxy LEGO set. Good stuff.

It at first seems to be an ordinary morning on the job for a group of Americans working for a not-for-profit in a modern office building in Colombia. After noticing that their Colombian colleagues have not arrived for work, office worker Mike (John Gallagher, Jr.) spots some unfamiliar security guards entering a large hangar nearby. Moments later, an icy voice comes over the building’s PA system and calmly explains that the employees must kill a certain number of their co-workers — if not, they will be killed themselves. While the boss (Tony Goldwyn) tries to calm the troops, Mike belatedly realizes that something truly sinister is going on — and when metal doors come sliding down on all the building’s exits and windows, it becomes clear that friends and colleagues are now suddenly enemies in a bloody and brutal battle to the death.

The Belko Experiment arrives on March 17.