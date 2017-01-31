The writing has been on the wall for a while now even if we chose to ignore it. Last night it was revealed that Ben Affleck would not be directing the Batman solo movie, destroying most of my hope for the future of the DC movie universe. Who could possibly replace Ben Affleck as director of The Batman? Warner Bros already has a short list of directors that they are meeting for the project. Find out some of the names on The Batman director short list, after the jump.



According to Deadline, the two prominent names on Warner Bros’ The Batman director short list are Matt Reeves and Matt Ross.

Matt Reeves is the director of The Pallbearer, Cloverfield, Let Me In and the two Planet of the Apes sequels, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the upcoming War for the Planet of the Apes. He has a great eye for action and tone, with a knack for smartly grounding his blockbuster stories. War for the Planet of the Apes is currently deep in post-production and will hit theaters in July, so it’s unlikely Reeves would be available before then.

Matt Ross is an actor (Face/Off, American Psycho) who has recently made waves as a director, having helmed the critically acclaimed 2016 film Captain Fantastic which debuted at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

These aren’t the only names on the short list, but they are the only names we know at this time. While the studio and Affleck will be pursuing a director for the standalone Batman film, I wouldn’t expect a filmmaker to be announced overnight. It could take some time to find a filmmaker who is a fit for the material and is to both Affleck and the studio’s tastes.

To be honest, I was very excited to see a Ben Affleck-directed Batman movie, and I’m not sure there are many names that could equal the potential of what could have been. It seems unlikely that Warner Bros will hire an auteur director. Matt Reeves might be the closest thing to the level of that as he has proven he can produce artful smart films while working on big blockbuster films in the studio system.