The new Justice League trailer declares itself to be the coming of the age of heroes, but there’s another group of superheroes who aren’t too happy to see the DC comics legends team-up on the big screen.

At least, that’s what this fan video imagines, in a mash-up of the Justice League trailer and Avengers: Age of Ultron footage. See the video below.

Fans love pitting superheroes against superheroes. Before the Justice League even offered glimpses of our soon-to-be superhero team, there were fan trailers imagining what the biggest stand-off in superhero cinematic history would be, piecing together clips from MCU movies with slapdash footage from Batman v. Superman and the DC comic book TV shows.

But now that the trailer for the much-anticipated Justice League finally dropped this weekend, fans have all the fodder they need for a good old-fashioned YouTube mash-up. And sure enough, they were quick to step up to the challenge.

Using footage from Avengers: Age of Ultron, Ant-Man and Captain America: Civil War, YouTuber DrMachakil created the closest thing we’ll have (until the next fan video) of the Avengers meeting the Justice League in the movies.

The Avengers watch in shock as the Justice League trailer plays on Tony Stark’s flatscreen in Stark Tower, reacting with equal parts dismay and ridicule. The video even squeezes in a little eye roll from Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) declares that his superpower is that “I’m rich.”

When the trailer ends, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) angrily throws Mjolnir at the screen, to which Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) remarks, “Oh it’s definitely the end times.” The discouraged Avengers then seriously discuss their new competition, Stark laughing at the whole situation while Vision philosophizes and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) offers to make some tea.

The video creator claims to not be taking sides, writing, “And I love both Marvel and DC so this is some really exciting period we live in right now.” While it may be a exciting time for many a comic book fan with the influx of superhero content on the silver and small screen, I hope that the presence of both the Justice League and MCU movies in theaters don’t worsen the Marvel/DC enmity that rears its head every time there’s a bad Rotten Tomatoes score. We’re all just fans here, who only want to see our favorite heroes battling it out on the big screen, not each other behind our computer screens.

Justice League flies into theaters November 17, 2017.