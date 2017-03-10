Just when you thought Avengers: Infinity War didn’t have any more room for cool actors, Terry Notary has to come out and say that he has a role in it. You probably don’t know his face, but you’ve seen his work before. As a stunt coordinator, movement coach, and motion capture performer, he has lent his talents to some of the biggest genre movies of the past decade. Now, he’s joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as one of Thanos’ top henchmen.

Notary has been making the press rounds recently for Kong: Skull Island, where he plays King Kong himself via motion capture. He revealed his Marvel casting while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter and while he doesn’t offer a name, it sounds like he’s going to stand next to the big purple guy himself:

I’m working on four characters right now. I’m working with Josh Brolin and three other actors [in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War], and I’m playing Josh Brolin’s right hand bad guy in the film. I can’t say the name of the character or I think Marvel will sever my head, but I apply those same principals of what it means to drop bullshit and just play a character truly evil. And it’s working. [Laughs] It’s truly working.

Since Josh Brolin will be playing Thanos (the Big Bad of the entire MCU who has been lurking in the background since 2012’s The Avengers) through motion capture, it’s probably safe to assume that Notary’s unnamed “right hand bad guy” will be mo-cap as well. In addition to Kong, Notary has previously played motion capture characters in Rise of the Planet of the Apes (“Why cookie Rocket?”), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Avatar, Warcraft, and The Hobbit.

While Notary doesn’t give a name, that bottomless well of unreliable information known as IMDB has him credited as “Cul Obsidian”. If that’s true (and let’s not jump to any conclusions here), that’s referring to the Cull Obsidian, otherwise known as the Black Order, a group of aliens who acted as Thanos’ frontline during a Marvel comics storyline called Infinity. And wouldn’t you know it, that storyline featured the Black Order hunting down the Infinity Gems (Infinity Stones in the movies) for their boss. The group line-up includes characters with names like Black Dwarf, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, and Supergiant, so Notary could be playing one of them.

Avengers: Infinity War is filming right now for a May 4, 2018 release date.