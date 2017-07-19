Cool Stuff: ‘Terminator 2’ 4K Blu-ray Box Set Comes with a Life-Size T-800 Arm
Posted on Wednesday, July 19th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
Terminator 2: Judgment Day has been available on various home video formats for over 25 years now, but this fall it will be available for the first time in the high quality format of 4K Ultra HD, and there’s even a limited edition box set that comes with quite the cool piece of memorabilia.
While you’ll be able to pick up your average 4K Ultra HD combo pack copy of Terminator 2 (which also comes with a Blu-ray and Digital HD copy), there will be a box set that comes with a life-size prop replica of the T-800 EndoArm, and it even comes in a case that resembles the one housing the arm at Skynet in the movie.
Get details on the Terminator 2 4K box set below.
Here’s the trailer for the 4K Ultra HD Terminator 2 box set, coming to shelves on October 3:
The special features on this release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day are reason enough to buy the movie again since it comes with a new 55-minute documentary called T2: Reprogramming the Terminator, featuring director James Cameron as well as cast members Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong. But that EndoArm is quite the cool piece of memorabilia.
The official press release says that the stand containing the EndoArm has a sticker with a unique number (only 6,000 are being made) as well as the signature of James Cameron. However, we’re not sure if this is a printed signature or an actual autograph that James Cameron put on the sticker himself. Since the box set costs $174.99, I’m not sure if James Cameron’s signature and the prop replica itself would cost so little, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
Either way, this is one killer box set, and you’ll want to keep your ear to the ground to find out when you can pre-order yours to arrive by the release date on October 3.
For more details, check out the full press release below:
Director James Cameron’s iconic sci-fi action classic returns in pristine clarity when Terminator 2: Judgment Day arrives in a Limited Collector’s Edition EndoArm box set including a 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD) on October 3 from Lionsgate. Check out a trailer for the Terminator 2 4K Blu-ray below!
Still lauded by critics today as one of the greatest action films of all time, only 6,000 of the Limited Collector’s Edition EndoArm box sets will be released in the U.S., allowing fans to own a life-sized replica of the T-800 EndoArm mounted on a uniquely-numbered stand with James Cameron’s signature. Say “hasta la vista, baby” to SD and relive each quintessential moment in four times the resolution with Full HD and High Dynamic Range on the film’s first-ever 4K scan.
The Terminator 2: Judgment Day EndoArm Limited Collector’s Edition 4K Combo Pack box set is loaded with bonus content, including an all-new, never-before-seen documentary featuring commentary from the cast and crew (including James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Edward Furlong), and will be available for the suggested retail price of $174.99. The groundbreaking masterpiece written by James Cameron and William Wisher will also be available as a standalone 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (plus Blu-ray and Digital HD) on October 3 for the suggested retail price of $22.99.
Terminator 2: Judgment Day shattered the definition of action-filmmaking to become one of the most celebrated sequels of all time. Even in an age of anything-is-possible digital blockbuster filmmaking – with onscreen action often entirely fabricated and “unreal” – T2 remains a touchstone for both filmmakers and movie fans on the use of visual effects, fusing high-tech thrills with an emotional and compelling story.
The film stars Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator franchise, Total Recall, The Expendables franchise), Linda Hamilton (Dante’s Peak, The Terminator, TV’s Beauty and the Beast), Edward Furlong (American History X, Detroit Rock City, Pecker) and Robert Patrick (TV’s Scorpion and The X-Files, Walk the Line).
LIMITED EDITION BOX SETS INCLUDES:
Life-sized Terminator EndoArm
Each limited-edition EndoArm unit includes a uniquely numbered sticker, featuring the signature of writer-director James Cameron
BLU-RAY / DIGITAL HD SPECIAL FEATURES
*NEW* “T2: Reprogramming the Terminator” 55 Minute Documentary Including Exclusive Interview with Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, Edward Furlong and More
2 Feature Commentaries including 23 members of the cast and crew, including director James Cameron and co-author William Wisher
“The Making of T2” 30 Minute Featurette
Seamless Branching to View 3 Different Versions of the Movie
2 Deleted Scenes with Audio Commentary
Trailers