Terminator 2: Judgment Day has been available on various home video formats for over 25 years now, but this fall it will be available for the first time in the high quality format of 4K Ultra HD, and there’s even a limited edition box set that comes with quite the cool piece of memorabilia.

While you’ll be able to pick up your average 4K Ultra HD combo pack copy of Terminator 2 (which also comes with a Blu-ray and Digital HD copy), there will be a box set that comes with a life-size prop replica of the T-800 EndoArm, and it even comes in a case that resembles the one housing the arm at Skynet in the movie.

Get details on the Terminator 2 4K box set below.

Here’s the trailer for the 4K Ultra HD Terminator 2 box set, coming to shelves on October 3:

The special features on this release of Terminator 2: Judgment Day are reason enough to buy the movie again since it comes with a new 55-minute documentary called T2: Reprogramming the Terminator, featuring director James Cameron as well as cast members Arnold Schwarzenegger and Edward Furlong. But that EndoArm is quite the cool piece of memorabilia.

The official press release says that the stand containing the EndoArm has a sticker with a unique number (only 6,000 are being made) as well as the signature of James Cameron. However, we’re not sure if this is a printed signature or an actual autograph that James Cameron put on the sticker himself. Since the box set costs $174.99, I’m not sure if James Cameron’s signature and the prop replica itself would cost so little, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Either way, this is one killer box set, and you’ll want to keep your ear to the ground to find out when you can pre-order yours to arrive by the release date on October 3.

For more details, check out the full press release below: