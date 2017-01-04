Sylvester Stallone and Adam Driver co-starring in a movie sounds good, but Stallone directing that film sounds great. It’s been nearly seven years since Stallone has stepped behind the camera. Thankfully, we now know the actor’s next directorial effort might be Tough as They Come, based on the life of United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills.

Below, learn more about the new Sylvester Stallone project.

According to Deadline, the film is based on Mills’ memoir of the same name. A deal isn’t done yet, but WME is shopping the project around and 20th Century Fox is very interested at the moment. Mills was one of the five soldiers to survive a quadruple amputation during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. Driver will play Mills, while Stallone will play his father-in-law, Craig Buck, who was there for Mills when he returned home injured.

Fox is in the process of acquiring Tough as They Come, which includes Mills and Buck’s life rights and the bestselling memoir. Here’s the synopsis for Mills’ memoir:

Thousands have been wounded in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Five have survived quadruple amputee injuries. This is one soldier’s story. Thousands of soldiers die year to defend their country. United States Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills was sure that he would become another statistic when, during his third tour of duty in Afghanistan, he was caught in an IED blast four days before his twenty-fifth birthday. Against the odds, he lived, but at a severe cost—Travis became one of only five soldiers from the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq to survive a quadruple amputation. Suddenly forced to reconcile with the fact that he no longer had arms or legs, Travis was faced with a future drastically different from the one he had imagined for himself. He would never again be able to lead his squad, stroke his fingers against his wife’s cheek, or pick up his infant daughter. Travis struggled through the painful and anxious days of rehabilitation so that he could regain the strength to live his life to the fullest. With enormous willpower and endurance, the unconditional love of his family, and a generous amount of faith, Travis shocked everyone with his remarkable recovery. Even without limbs, he still swims, dances with his wife, rides mountain bikes, and drives his daughter to school. Travis inspires thousands every day with his remarkable journey. He doesn’t want to be thought of as wounded. “I’m just a man with scars,” he says, “living life to the fullest and best I know how.”

Mills’ story sounds like a heartbreaking and inspiring true story Stallone could do great things with. After Creed, the idea of soon seeing Stallone again in another drama, especially with a story as compelling as Mills’, is great news. He gave one of the most soulful performances of the past few years in Ryan Coogler‘s film, so it’s wonderful to learn he’s working on another less action-oriented project. Plus, he’s got a terrific lead actor with Driver, who gives a beautiful, delicate, funny, and sensitive performance in Paterson, and his work in Martin Scorsese‘s Silence has received considerable acclaim as well.