Could Steppenwolf have a new secret origin in Justice League? Do you know who is voicing Uncle Ben in Disney XD’s Spider-Man animated series? Why doesn’t Luc Besson enjoy superhero movies, specifically Captain America? Why did director Doug Liman really leave Justice League Dark? What will Deadpool and Cable‘s relationship be like in Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

This headshot render of a Steppenwolf action figure gives us our best look at the Justice League villain’s face.

The fourth season of The Flash on The CW will be along the lines of their take on DC’s Rebirth comic storyline.

Watch the Teen Titans take down inter-dimensional beasts in Fall Out Boy‘s “Night Begins to Shine” music video.

Spider-Man: Homecoming has officially crossed the $300 million mark at the domestic box office after 35 days.

Director James Wan says Jason Momoa‘s turn as Aquaman will remove any lame stigma the character had before.

Deadpool 2 director David Leitch says the comic book relationship between Deadpool and Cable is comic accurate.

Happy Birthday @chrishemsworth! Thank you for being so cool to me and such a supportive friend. So rare to find a connection like ours. Xo pic.twitter.com/rqnQVNXvUa — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) August 11, 2017

Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi wished Chris Hemsworth a happy birthday with this wonderful photo.

In case you missed it, the home video of Wonder Woman has a short film starring Lucy Davis as Etta Candy.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.