How did a certain cameo in Thor: Ragnarok come together? What’s in store for Justice League Day on November 18? Who is playing Brainiac on SyFy’s Krypton series? Did you know The Revengers are a real superhero team in Marvel Comics? How much is Thor: Ragnarok on track to make this weekend? What did Jason Momoa name Aquaman‘s trident? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Penguin wants revenge on Edward Nygma in a promo for “Stop Hitting Yourself,” the next episode of Gotham.

Thor: Ragnarok earned $14.5 million in Thursday night previews and may make over $100 million this weekend.

A new poster for an upcoming episode of The Flash teases the return of Danielle Panabaker of Killer Frost.

Jason Momoa gave Aquaman‘s signature trident the name of Bernadette, but we may not hear it in the movie.

It’s adamantium versus vibranium in a fanmade trailer for Black Panther vs Wolverine, a movie we’ll never see.

The Revengers aren’t just a joke in Thor: Ragnarok, but a real superhero team in the Marvel Comics universe.

Thor: Ragnarok is now in IMAX theaters around the world, and this banner just wants to remind you of that.

Girls actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach says Microchip in Netflix’s The Punisher is a departure from the comics.

Get the details on what’s in store for fans when Justice League Day is celebrated next month on November 18th.

Director Taika Waititi explains how a certain Thor: Ragnarok cameo happened thanks to Chris Hemsworth.

Learn more about Wonder Woman‘s comic origins in this Justice League featurette straight from DC Comics

Deadline reports Blake Ritson has landed the role of Superman villain Brainiac on SyFy’s DC series Krypton.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim showed Constantine meeting Ray Palmer.

More set photos from Avengers 4 indicate there will be some kind of flashback scene to The Avengers in 2012.

A TV spot featuring a lot of Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster touts the positive reviews for Thor: Ragnarok.

In response to fans asking for an Avengers: Infinity War trailer, the Russo brothers posted this to Instagram.

