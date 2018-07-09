Want to see a stop-motion short with Superman taking on T-1000 and teaming up with RoboCop? Could the quantum realm be the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the Negative Zone? Are animals in danger from the snap of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? What can we expect from the Ant-Man and the Wasp deleted scenes that will be on the home video release? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Superman has to deal with a Terminator and teams up with RoboCop in this stop-motion animated fan film.

Last weekend, Incredibles 2 became the first animated movie to cross the $500 million US box office mark.

Gal Gadot visited Inova Children’s Hospital in her full Wonder Woman movie wardrobe over the weekend.

Could the quantum realm in Ant-Man be the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of The Negative Zone?

Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly talk about doing stunts and more in this Ant-Man and the Wasp interview.

Kevin Feige confirmed that animals were included in devastation that comes from the mighty snap of Thanos.

An international poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp has the heroes in a scene that doesn’t happen in the movie.

Stan Lee has officially dropped his $1 billion lawsuit against POW! Entertainment for fraud and conversion.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.