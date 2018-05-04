Want to buy a drawing of the Avengers created by the stars of the movie themselves? How did Tom Holland spoil Avengers: Infinity War for fans who were just about to see the movie? Why wasn’t the reunion of Cap and Bucky a little more emotional? What’s one joke that Fox asked to be cut from Deadpool 2? Which comic book movie director is getting a special award at Cannes? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new episode of Marvel Eat the Universe has a Runaways inspired recipe for you to try out with your friends.

IT star Jack Dylan Grazer gave a fond farewell to the cast and crew of Shazam now that he’s done filming.

Did you see cast members of the Avengers draw themselves on Jimmy Kimmel Live? Now you can buy them.

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins will be receiving the 2018 Woman in Motion award at Cannes.

The folks at How It Should Have Ended created a Toy Story/Avengers mash-up called Infinity War and Beyond.

Ryan Reynolds wishes he could have seen what Donald Glover would have done with the Deadpool TV series.

Artist Fabio Rodrigues created this awesome Captain Marvel poster that might as well be the official one sheet.

Apparently Tom Holland spoiled part of Avengers: Infinity War for some moviegoers hadn’t seen the movie.

