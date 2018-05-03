Want to see Adam Pally‘s cool new superhero Snaredevil? Which comic book movies landed 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award nominations? Did you hear the second season of Legion is getting an extra episode? Who is voicing Batman in Teen Titans Go! to the Movies? Why is the DC series Metropolis being delayed? Is Peter Quill‘s grandma in Captain America: The First Avenger? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Warning: There are some major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War on the second page. You’ve been warned!

Adam Pally arrived on Conan as Deadpool and Daredevil, or rather a joke superhero named Snaredevil.

An Avengers: Infinity War moviegoer died, apparently after having a heart attack during the screening.

Marvel Studios celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some Iron Man photos.

Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther and Wonder Woman got 2018 MTV Movie & TV Award noms.

Check out a trailer for a Batman movie with Ben Affleck cut in the style of Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

One fan has set up a website that will tell you whether or not you’ve been killed by the Mad Titan Thanos.

20th Century Fox commissioned some Deviant Art artists to create fantastic IMAX posters for Deadpool 2.

If you love FX’s new series Legion, you’ll be glad to know that the second season will have an extra episode.

