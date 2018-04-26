Would you like to see a team-up of Shuri from Black Panther and Spider-Man? What international box office records has Avengers: Infinity War already broken? Which comic book movie did Dave Bautista see six times in theaters? What alternate Marvel role would Tom Hiddleston like the chance to play? Which Avengers: Infinity War cast member was one of the few to get the whole script? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The second season of Legion continues to be quite the trip, and here’s a promo for the upcoming fourth episode.

Black Panther favorite Letitia Wright is down for teaming up Shuri with Tom Holland as Spider-Man.

Here’s an extended version of the Avengers: Infinity War clip where Thor meets the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War is the third highest pre-selling movie in Fandango’s history behind a couple Star Wars.

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War tried to draw their own characters on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week.

Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista revealed that he saw the first Deadpool six times in theaters.

"What do you mean it's not in 3D?" Check out our EXCLUSIVE #Deadpool2 artwork and get Dolby Cinema tix now ?? https://t.co/rnwJEayh6y @DeadpoolMovie @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/W80SANDv4X — Dolby Cinema (@DolbyCinema) April 19, 2018

Dolby Cinemas released a new Deadpool 2 poster with the Merc with a Mouth enjoying a little 3D movie.

Avengers: Infinity War is already breaking opening day box office records in several international markets.

