What prank did some British web personalities pull on Tom Holland during the Avengers: Infinity War press tour? Will Avengers: Infinity War break box office records set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens? Where the hell is the Soul Stone and will we see it in Avengers: Infinity War? Why was Josh Brolin rarely on the set of Avengers: Infinity War? How many stories here are about Avengers: Infinity War? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A recent publicity interview for Avengers: Infinity War actually served as a prank against star Tom Holland.

DC’s upcoming Action Comics #1000 will hit shelves on the 80th anniversary of the arrival of Superman.

Some DC fans think Michael C. Hall should play Reverse Flash, and one Redditor created this mock-up.

Current box office predictions have Avengers: Infinity War surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens records.

SyFy recalls a bunch of the weird stories that Lois Lane has been involved with in her long character history.

Grant Gustin revealed that he doesn’t actually have to run for any of the special effects shots on The Flash.

LEGO recreated the Marvel Studios 10-year anniversary poster featuring all of the superheroes as minifigures.

Apparently Jeremiah Valeska won’t ever be called The Joker on Gotham. So what’s the damn point of all this?

Nerdist breaks down 10 different theories about the location of the Soul Stone before Avengers: Infinity War.

James Wan explained the Aquaman reshoots with Randall Park were planned and nothing to panic about.

An IMAX featurette for Avengers: Infinity War hypes up the benefits of seeing the movie on the giant screen.

Anthony & Joe Russo say Avengers 4 will finish the arc that began in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Josh Brolin had to work on Deadpool 2, so there was usually a stand-in for him on Avengers: Infinity War.

It sounds like most of the Marvel cast members have no idea what the full title for Avengers 4 is going to be.

Supergirl returned this week, and we have a preview for “In Search of Lost Time,” the next season three episode.

Apparently the egos of Doctor Strange and Iron Man will clash during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Check out the next wave of Avengers: Infinity War action figures coming from Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line-up.

Is it a good idea to dress up your baby as Harley Quinn, the Clown Princess of Crime? Maybe, but also maybe not.

Kotobukiya released concept art for new Avengers statues being added to their ARTFX+ line-up coming soon.

This Spider-Gwen mini backpack will be perfect for storing your superhero costume and special web solution.