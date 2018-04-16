What was Grant Gustin‘s reaction to Stewie Griffin’s crush on him on Family Guy? Is Colossus punching Juggernaut in a new Deadpool 2 TV spot? Why is seven minutes of Avengers: Infinity War being cut in Indonesia? Does a Japan promo for Avengers: Infinity War confirm Ant-Man appears in the movie? Want to see Adam West as Batman give traffic safety advice to kids? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The international trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp doesn’t have much new footage, but we put it here anyway.

Robert Downey Jr. thinks Hawkeye is absent from Infinity War marketing because only he can defeat Thanos.

Collider has a look at some props, costumes and more from the Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes exhibition.

Anthony & Joe Russo talk about the possibility of using Silver Surfer after the Fox/Disney deal goes through.

YouTuber Mr. Krepshus made an Avengers: Infinity War trilogy trailer with footage from all Avengers movies.

The Flash star Grant Gustin reacted to Stewie Griffin having a crush on him as recently revealed on Family Guy.

Here’s the cover for The Road to Marvel’s Infinity War: The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Halle Berry jokingly said “behind every Black Panther is a great Catwoman,” but she knows that movie sucks.

