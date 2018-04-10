The Road to Infinity War

Who are the  jerks taking advantage of Stan Lee in his old age? What comic book villains is Nicolas Cage interested in playing? Whatever happened to Jeff Wadlow‘s developing X-Force movie? Why can’t Disney use the Marvel brand name in their own theme parks? Which comic book storyline would Anthony & Joe Russo like to see come together if the Disney and Fox deal works out? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Holland talked Avengers: Infinity War on ABC.

Marvel’s Stan Lee is reportedly dealing with elder abuse and being taken advantage of by those close to him.

A new Deadpool 2 promo has surfaced online, but it’s pretty much just a shortened version of the recent trailer.

Disney isn’t allowed to use the Marvel brand name in their theme park due to their deal with Universal Studios.

SyFy runs through the long history of Superman‘s various appearances across every facet of pop culture.

Marvel’s Black Panther has now surpassed $1.3 billion at the global box office and it keeps chugging along.

Marvel released a new piece of Avengers: Infinity War artwork as part of D23’s summer movie spectacular.

Doctor Strange is coming to the Disney California Adventure Park, but it’s not clear when he”s arrive in the park.

