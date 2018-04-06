Did Black Panther steal some ideas from Tracy Morgan‘s Black Bobcat? Can Ant-Man be spotted on the new Avengers: Infinity War IMAX poster? Is Elizabeth Olsen interested in a solo Scarlet Witch movie? Want to see some new gameplay from LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2? What would the honest letter from the Anthony & Joe Russo brothers have said about Infinity War spoilers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tracy Morgan stopped by The Tonight Show and accused Black Panther of stealing his Black Bobcat idea.

If you want an autograph Ben Affleck or a photo with the actor at Fan Expo Dallas, that’ll cost you $250 each.

Honest version of the Russo Brothers' letter to fans before 'Avengers: Infinity War' pic.twitter.com/nN4gspy9Vm — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) April 3, 2018

Funny or Die created an honest letter from Anthony & Joe Russo about Avengers: Infinity War spoilers.

Christian Slater, a voice in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, would love to be in a live-action superhero movie.

Comedian Chris Gethard joins Marvel’s Ryan Penagos to play the upcoming LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Marvel Studios honored Captain Marvel consultant Air Force Maj. Stephen Del Bagno who died this week.

Time to assemble in our Avengers: #InfinityWar exclusive art. There are 4 hidden IMAX logos somewhere on this poster. Can you find them all? pic.twitter.com/YD3ftet1jd — IMAX (@IMAX) April 5, 2018

IMAX debuted their new Avengers: Infinity War poster, and some fans think they’ve spotted Ant-Man on it.

Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler is not working on the next Spider-Man movie after all.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.