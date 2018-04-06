Avengers Infinity War

Did Black Panther steal some ideas from Tracy Morgan‘s Black Bobcat? Can Ant-Man be spotted on the new Avengers: Infinity War IMAX poster? Is Elizabeth Olsen interested in a solo Scarlet Witch movie? Want to see some new gameplay from LEGO Marvel  Super Heroes 2? What would the honest letter from the Anthony & Joe Russo brothers have said about Infinity War spoilers? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Tracy Morgan stopped by The Tonight Show and accused Black Panther of stealing his Black Bobcat idea.

If you want an autograph Ben Affleck or a photo with the actor at Fan Expo Dallas, that’ll cost you $250 each.

Funny or Die created an honest letter from Anthony & Joe Russo about Avengers: Infinity War spoilers.

Christian Slater, a voice in Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, would love to be in a live-action superhero movie.

Comedian Chris Gethard joins Marvel’s Ryan Penagos to play the upcoming LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2.

Marvel Studios honored Captain Marvel consultant Air Force Maj. Stephen Del Bagno who died this week.

IMAX debuted their new Avengers: Infinity War poster, and some fans think they’ve spotted Ant-Man on it.

Black Panther production designer Hannah Beachler is not working on the next Spider-Man movie after all.

Continue Reading Superhero Bits

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.

Pages: 1 2 3Next page

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, Superhero Bits, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.