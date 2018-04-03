Deadpool 2 Boss Logic Poster

Want to see some new footage from the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game? What’s up with that cliffhanger ending from Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman? Did you know James Gunn wrote some Guardians of the Galaxy dialogue for Avengers: Infinity War? Could The Flash movie have a different title than Flashpoint now? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch what’s coming in the promo for “Inside Voices,” the latest episode in Agents of SHIELD season five.

Zachary Levi lashed out at a Men’s Health article saying they don’t buy his muscular physique in DC’s Shazam.

Some new footage of the forthcoming Spider-Man PS4 game debuted in a preview over at Game Informer.

Nicolas Cage thinks if there’s ever another Ghost Rider movie that it definitely needs to be R-rated and scary.

See Iron Man‘s new Avengers: Infinity War armor in action in this new commercial for Rocket Insurance.

Matt Reeves told a fan on Twitter that pre-production on The Batman is going very well and he’s very excited.

Boss Logic crated some brand new Deadpool parody posters for the sequel, and they’re pretty damn cool.

The cliffhanger ending of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman wasn’t meant to be the finale.

