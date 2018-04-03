Want to see some new footage from the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game? What’s up with that cliffhanger ending from Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman? Did you know James Gunn wrote some Guardians of the Galaxy dialogue for Avengers: Infinity War? Could The Flash movie have a different title than Flashpoint now? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch what’s coming in the promo for “Inside Voices,” the latest episode in Agents of SHIELD season five.

Zachary Levi lashed out at a Men’s Health article saying they don’t buy his muscular physique in DC’s Shazam.

We visited @insomniacgames to play Spider-Man and talk to the team all about tackling a video game starring the iconic hero. https://t.co/9XRVUELXBM pic.twitter.com/cxn9nUDATd — Game Informer (@gameinformer) April 3, 2018

Some new footage of the forthcoming Spider-Man PS4 game debuted in a preview over at Game Informer.

Nicolas Cage thinks if there’s ever another Ghost Rider movie that it definitely needs to be R-rated and scary.

See Iron Man‘s new Avengers: Infinity War armor in action in this new commercial for Rocket Insurance.

Matt Reeves told a fan on Twitter that pre-production on The Batman is going very well and he’s very excited.

Last year I did a few mock parody posters for Hitman's bodyguard that were unused so I wanted to have a little fun remixing them in a #deadpool2 theme. I enjoyed making these and I wanted to put them to good use. Last Action Superhero/Robo Merc@vancityreynolds @JulianDennison pic.twitter.com/FSZgmPJK6g — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 31, 2018

Boss Logic crated some brand new Deadpool parody posters for the sequel, and they’re pretty damn cool.

The cliffhanger ending of Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman wasn’t meant to be the finale.

