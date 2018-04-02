Does leaked art for a Venom cross-promotion with Lipton Brisk Iced Tea show the design for the Marvel character? How much has Black Panther made at the domestic box office now? Which 2017 comic book movies were nominated for Hugo Awards? Would you go to Infinity War instead of your senior prom? Would you want to see John Krasinski play Reed Richards in a Fantastic Four reboot? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

The comedy group Studio C imagines what the pitch meeting for the creation of Superman might have been like.

Black Panther raked in over $650 million at the domestic box office, making it the most profitable Marvel movie.

Next year… ?? A post shared by David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) on Apr 1, 2018 at 7:47am PDT

David F. Sandberg tricked fans by creating this initially convincing but totally fake Shazam trailer yesterday.

Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman were nominated for 2018 Hugo Awards for Best Dramatic Presentation.

Find out what’s in store for Oliver Queen in “Brothers in Arms,” the 17th episode of the sixth season of Arrow.

A high school girl has gone viral for thinking about seeing Infinity War instead of going to her senior prom.

Boss Logic created this new Avengers: Infinity War poster counting down to the arrival of the Marvel sequel.

At Awesome Con recently, Arrow star Stephen Amell hoped Black Lightning would cross into the Arrowverse.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.