Want to see the full music video for Trish Walker‘s song “Cray Cray” from Jessica Jones? Did you know X2: X-Men United almost adapted the Phoenix Saga? What are Ant-Man and the Wasp reshoots fixing? Which Ocean’s Eleven cast member reportedly turned down the villain role in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? What was the last straw for the Deadpool animated series? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the full music video for Trish Walker‘s song “Cray Cray” from Jessica Jones in pop-up video style.

Arrow star Stephen Amell has teased the return of Colin Donnell as Oliver’s old friend Tommy Merlyn.

If you had a name this cool, you'd have an attitude too. pic.twitter.com/1ImdYEpuSH — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) March 28, 2018

Check out a series of character power ratings on Twitter in the style of old school trading cards for Deadpool 2.

Key Collector Comics has an Easter egg hunt for fans that may land you a couple Avengers: Infinity War tickets.

The promo for “Mandatory Brunch Meeting” hints at the arrival of The Joker in the fourth season of Gotham.

Navid Negahban talks about playing Shadow King in the second season of Legion on FX, debuting on April 3.

Boss Logic created an outstanding rendering of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, and the Russo brothers approve.

X2: X-Men United was going to focus on the Phoenix Saga, but Zak Penn convinced Bryan Singer to wait.

