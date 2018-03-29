Will there be a fifth season of Gotham? Want to see clips from the upcoming animated movies The Death of Superman and Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay? Are you ready for Fantastic Four to return to Marvel Comics? Was Sean Penn ever offered the role of The Joker in The Dark Knight? Who is playing Shatterstar in Deadpool 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a fanmade trailer for a movie with Red Hood and Pennywise the Dancing Clown (for whatever reason).

Gotham star David Mazouz revealed the fourth season has wrapped and casts doubt on a fifth season order.

Rob Liefeld posted this piece of fan art responding to Gal Gadot‘s claim that Deadpool stole her move.

Caity Lotz will be returning for the sixth season of Arrow to guest star as White Canary/Sara Lance again.

Here’s a new clip from the animated movie Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, available to buy on digital download.

A young terminally ill boy who received messages from Marvel and DC heroes recently has sadly passed away.

Marvel Comics has announced that Fantastic Four will be returning after taking an absence from their line-up.

Reportedly Gambit will now begin production in June of this year, but we won’t believe that until we see it.

