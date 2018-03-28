Any interest in playing Marvel Strike Force? Could Green Lantern make an appearance on Krypton? Did you know Emily Blunt was never offered the role of Captain Marvel? How is Deadpool 2 tracking with box office analysts right now? When will social media reactions and review for Avengers: Infinity War hit the web? What Easter egg bridges Agent Carter and Iron Man 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the trailer for Marvel’s latest mobile game, Marvel Strike Force, featuring some cartoony superheroes.

Paul Bettany says the Marvel movies are successful because the people working on them are fans themselves.

Gal Gadot playfully accused Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 2 of stealing Wonder Woman‘s signature move.

At the WonderCon panel for Krypton, the possibility of Green Lantern and Omega Men showing up was floated.

Here’s the promo for “Black Jesus: The Book of Crucifixion,” the next episode of Black Lightning season one.

The future of Agents of SHIELD is still uncertain, but the shows of Arrowverse will definitely be coming back.

Marvel Comics has announced their new Infinity Wars event series. More info will be revealed at C2E2 in April.

One Reddit user noticed Tony Stark wearing a robe in Iron Man 2 that Howard Stark wore on Agent Carter.

