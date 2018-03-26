What does Tom Hardy say about recent rumors regarding when the Venom suit appears in the movie? What jab does the Teen Titans Go! movie take at Green Lantern in a new TV spot? What are the first reactions to Batman Ninja from WonderCon? Want to know about a deleted scene between The Joker and Enchantress in Suicide Squad? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch this timelapse video of the creation of an incredibly detailed bust of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War.

Despite rumors that popped up over the weekend, an Aquaman trailer was never going to debut at WonderCon.

One fan created this illustrated poster of Zachary Levi as Shazam featuring the recently revealed movie logo.

The animated series, Constantine: City of Demons is now officially available to watch on CW Seed right now.

A new TV spot for the animated Teen Titans Go! to the Movies takes a shot at the failed Green Lantern movie.

The animated movie Batman Ninja premiered at WonderCon this past weekend, and it got some good reviews.

Keep an eye out for this crowded theater standee featuring all the superheroes from Avengers: Infinity War.

Don’t expect to see SyFy’s new series Krypton crossing over with any of the shows from The CW’s Arrowverse.

