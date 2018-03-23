What’s in store for the finale of Telltale Games’ Batman The Enemy Within? What’s the difference between seeing Avengers: Infinity War in regular theaters and in IMAX? What Marvel character oes former Daredevil showrunner Steven S. DeKnight still want to make? Want to see concept art of the Green Lantern from Justice League? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch for a tease of the finale of Telltale Games’ Batman: The Enemy Within, teaming you up with The Joker.

Reportedly Lashana Lynch‘s character in Captain Marvel is the mother of a young child, which means nothing.

Nerdist has a first look at character designs of superheroes in the animated Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors.

Read synopses for new episodes of Arrow, The Flash, Black Lightning and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

What’s up with Jerome in the promo for “One of My Three Soups,,” the 16th episode of Gotham season four?

Gal Gadot wished Wonder Woman a happy birthday yesterday, now 77 years since the character was created.

'The Last Shawarma' This one kinda took forever ? bits here and there after the trailer came out, hope you guys like it @MarvelStudios @RobertDowneyJr #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Vmal0DfXGd — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) March 18, 2018

Boss Logic created a last supper for The Avengers by having them all sit down for Shawarma yet again.

Justice League may be the lowest grossing DCEU movie but it recently topped the home video sales charts.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.