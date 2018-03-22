Will Spider-Man be getting a new suit for the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel? When can you go pick up superhero toys as part of the Toys R Us liquidation sales? What cartoon character would Stephen Amell want Arrow to cross over with? Have you seen any of Marvel Knights Animation’s Black Panther? Is Jerome becoming The Joker on Gotham or what? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Get a look at “Unwilling to Do,” the upcoming 14th episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD coming tomorrow.

Former Captain Marvel star DeWanda Wise expressed an interest in playing Storm sometime in the future.

During #MarvelSummer, Spider-Man will meet Guests who booked a Marvel Package in this new MCU costume: pic.twitter.com/h1qzQ0CSts — ED92 (@ED92live) March 20, 2018

A slightly different Spider-Man suit design was featured in concept art for Disney’s upcoming parks expansion.

On Instagram, Ryan Reynolds showed off an early version of the face mask he could have worn for Green Lantern.

Some popular YouTubers react to the most recent trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, if you’re interested t all.

If you’re in the market for new superhero toys, the Toys R Us liquidation sale is supposed to begin on Friday.

A gallery of images on Imgur features some never before seen promotional and set photos from Justice League.

With Supernatural crossing over with Scooby-Doo, Stephen Amell wants Arrow to meet Pinky & The Brain.

