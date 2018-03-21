How often are we going to see Matt Ryan as Constantine in the fourth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow? When is Doctor Strange 2 going to get off the ground? Which comic book movie is now the most tweeted about movie of all time? Did you hear the original Deadpool is finally premiering in China? Are you ready for a sweded version of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Watch the DC Comics panel Superman: 80 Years of Truth, Justice and Hope from South by Southwest here.

Black Panther is now officially the most tweeted about movie ever, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Spider-Man and Gamora try to chase down Thanos in teaser for the Infinity War Collector Corps box coming soon.

Daredevil season three has cast Jay Ali (The Fosters) in a series regular role as FBI Agent Rahul “Ray” Nadeem.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola talks about the movie reboot at an exhibition of artwork featuring the character.

The newest trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War had the third largest debut ever in its first 24 hours.

Boss Logic created this Avengers: Infinity War poster that finally gives Jeremy Renner his due diligence.

The original Deadpool will finally get a China premiere as one of the films playing the Beijing Film Festival.

