Want another chance at attending the Avengers: Infinity War premiere? What is Red Hulk doing wearing Iron Man armor? Which Black Panther star has a role in Venom? What do we know about the new Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel villain? Which Walking Dead star wants to play Wolverine? What new villain has been added to Luke Cage season 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Take a quick look behind the scenes of the making of Marvel’s brand new podcast Wolverine: The Long Night.

Lynda Carter expressed her disappointment that Wonder Woman wasn’t nominated for an Oscars this year.

Concept artist Andy Park showed off this crew gift for working on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Robert Downey Jr. announced a new Omaze campaign with a chance to attend the Infinity War premiere.

The women of Agents of SHIELD sat with Patton Oswalt to discuss the series before the show’s 100th episode.

Marvel’s Black Panther is one of the top 20 highest-grossing films of all-time, and it’ll probably climb higher.

The latest issue of Avengers introduced us to Iron Hulk, which is Red Hulk wearing some Iron Man armor.

DC will be celebrating over 80 years of comics at WonderCon this year with special releases and much more.

