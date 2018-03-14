How has Kendrick Lamar created a paradox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Which DC Comics actress is getting their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? Which character does Tom Holland want Peter Parker to meet in the MCU? Who may have been cast as Jason Todd in the live-action Titans series? How will Adam Strange on Krypton be different from the comics? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Here’s a scene featuring Dr. Fate from the upcoming animated movie LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash.

If you missed where Stan Lee‘s cameo was in the second season of Jessica Jones, ComicBookcom spotted it.

Entertainment Weekly should have given Michael Peña and Korg their own Avengers: Infinity War cover.

Kendrick Lamar has created a bit of a paradox in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Black Panther.

Watch the new promo for “Little Black Lies,” the upcoming ninth episode of the first season of Black Lightning.

A new rumor indicates that Curran Walters may have been cast as Jason Todd on DC’s live-action Titans.

Entertainment Weekly has several alternate designs for Marvel Cinematic Universe characters that weren’t used.

Wonder Woman TV series star Lynda Carter will be getting her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

