Why does one Black Panther screenwriter think Tony Stark wouldn’t be as warmly received today? Do you have what it takes to participate in Krypton’s Fan Of Steel Live Trivia Challenge at SyFy? Want a sneak peek at the new suits in X-Men: Dark Phoenix? Why do some fans think Nick Fury will become a Skrull in Captain Marvel? Does Jesse Eisenberg still want to play Lex Luthor? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

SyFy has a sneak peek at LEGO DC Super Heroes: The Flash arriving on Blu-ray/DVD on Tuesday, March 13.

New set photos from production on Marvel’s Iron Fist season two show off Alice Eve‘s mysterious new character.

Fuuuuuuuuuuunnnnnnnnnn. ?#Flazam #CaptainFitzherbert (?by: @janddrawn ?)

A post shared by Zacovfefe (@zacharylevi) on

Shazam star Zachary Levi shared fan art turning his Tangled character Flynn Rider into the DC Comics hero.

Black Panther co-writer Joe Robert Cole doesn’t think a character like Tony Stark would do well debuting today.

Entertainment Tonight had some bubbly interviews that aired last night with the cast of Avengers: Infinity War.

SyFy has a new online game show called Krypton’s Fan Of Steel Live Trivia Challenge. Find out more here.

Marvel shared some of the first concept art created by Ryan Meinerding for Marvel Studios first movie, Iron Man.

Greg Berlanti says there’s still a Booster Gold movie in development from DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures.

