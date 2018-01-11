Will Wonder Woman‘s cinematographer return for the sequel? What is Brian Michael Bendis‘ first project at DC Comics? Who does Gary Oldman think should play Batman? Did you know Black Panther is being specially formatted for IMAX screens? Which Oscar-winning producer has joined the team behind Suicide Squad 2? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A couple other DC Comics superheroes pop up in this Scooby Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold clip.

Wonder Woman cinematographer Matthew Jensen has already had discussions about returning for the sequel.

Tom Holland shared this Spider-Man: Homecoming set video with Spidey hitting some balls between takes.

Comic writer Brian Michael Bendis‘ first work for DC Comics will be a backup story in Action Comics #1000.

Stryder HD created a fan trailer for Man of Steel 2: Man of Tomorrow with Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

The Social Network producer Michael De Luca has joined the producing team behind Suicide Squad 2 at WB.

Here’s a fanmade poster for The Batman featuring The Joker, Harley Quinn and Deathstroke as the villains.

Black Panther co-writer Aaron Covington will be writing the Black Panther: Long Live the King comic arc.

