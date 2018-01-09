When can you catch the first trailer for Teen Titans Go! To the Movies? Could Avengers 4 be an adaptation of the Marvel Comics storyline Secret Wars? Could X-Men becoming part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe end up be more of a problem than people think? Why is Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance co-director Brian Taylor bored with the MCU? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

A new promo for the next episode of season five of Agents of SHIELD brings the team back together again.

In addition to shooting in Atlanta, the Spider-Man spin-off Silver and Black may also shoot down in Mexico.

Chris Hemsworth revealed that the eyepatch he wears in Avengers: Infinity War will be created with CGI.

The Spider-Man video game for PS4 from Insomniac Games has started beta testing with some lucky players.

Mystery Inc. meets The Dark Knight in this clip from Scooby Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold.

It should come as no surprise that Guardians of the Galaxy is leading the resurgence in cassette tape sales.

Who makes these “Internet Marketing Rules” anyway? #TeenTitansGOMovie Official Teaser Trailer drops TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/L57fn18QLN — Teen Titans GO Movie (@TeenTitansMovie) January 9, 2018

The first official teaser trailer for the animated Teen Titans Go! To the Movies feature will debut online tomorrow.

Lindsey Lohan is trying to stage a comeback by asking fans to convince Joss Whedon to let her play Batgirl.

Due to the amount of graphics and images included in Superhero Bits, we have to split this post over THREE pages. Click the link above to continue to the next page of Superhero Bits.