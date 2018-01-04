When will Justice League hit Blu-ray and DVD? What’s the one scene that Gal Gadot struggled to shoot in Wonder Woman? What’s the next move for fans to try to convince Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League? When will we see the first Teen Titans Go! To The Movies trailer? What does Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson have to say about superhero movie criticism? All that and more in this edition of Superhero Bits.

Don't count her out. New episodes of #Supergirl return January 15 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/7zur4Etyts — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) January 3, 2018

Supergirl is coming back in a little over a week, and it looks like she’ll have plenty of problems to deal with.

DC Entertainment is sponsoring a limited-time DC in D.C. Pop-Up Shop from January 12 to January 14.

Get a sneak preview of what’s coming up in the mid-season premiere of The Flash, coming later this month to The CW.

Gal Gadot said she struggled with one particular scene in Wonder Woman: the tower scene during the film’s climax.

In other news, here’s a good boy who’s going to be in Shazam!

Also pictured; a dog. pic.twitter.com/W0iaxRhswO — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) January 4, 2018

Shazam director David F. Sandberg posted this behind the scenes photo with a little canine casting update.

Good lord, some fans are planning to protest for Zack Snyder‘s cut of Justice League in front of Warner Bros.

A listing for Justice League on Blu-ray/DVD pegged the release date for March 13, 2018 with this steelbook art.

Margot Robbie talked about receiving death threats when she was cast as Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad.

